Russia Helping China to Create Missile Early Warning Network - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Moscow is helping Beijing to create its own ballistic missile early warning system, which will dramatically increase China's defense capability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We will continue to work together in space exploration, in the area of military-technical cooperation ...

We are now helping our Chinese partners to create a missile early warning network," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai discussion club.

"This is a very serious endeavor that will fundamentally and radically increase the defense capability of the People's Republic of China, because only the United States and Russia have such a system at present," the Russian president stressed.