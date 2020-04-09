Russia Helps Belarus Fight Coronavirus - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia is already providing assistance to Belarus on the coronavirus response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

"We are already helping," Peskov said.

Belarus' number of COVID-19 cases has surged by 420 to 1,486 over the past 24 hours, with the death toll growing from 13 to 16.

The country's health minister, Vladimir Karanik, believes that the peak of the epidemic will be reached late this month or early in May.