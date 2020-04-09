UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Helps Belarus Fight Coronavirus - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:49 PM

Russia Helps Belarus Fight Coronavirus - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia is already providing assistance to Belarus on the coronavirus response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia is already providing assistance to Belarus on the coronavirus response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are already helping," Peskov said.

Belarus' number of COVID-19 cases has surged by 420 to 1,486 over the past 24 hours, with the death toll growing from 13 to 16.

The country's health minister, Vladimir Karanik, believes that the peak of the epidemic will be reached late this month or early in May.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Nationwide Humanitarian Assistance D ..

1 minute ago

New domicile policy in IOJK crime against humanity ..

5 minutes ago

Global Health: Annual world survey shows that almo ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency commences virtual activities of G ..

6 minutes ago

Nigeria Looks Forward to OPEC+ Meeting - Ambassado ..

2 minutes ago

Railways stops workers from coming out of homes un ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.