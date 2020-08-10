UrduPoint.com
Russia Helps Fight COVID-19 Pandemic In Lebanon, Vietnam, Guinea - Public Health Chief

Russia Helps Fight COVID-19 Pandemic in Lebanon, Vietnam, Guinea - Public Health Chief

Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, is assisting Lebanon, Vietnam, Abkhazia, and Guinea in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to advise colleagues in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the organization's head, Anna Popova, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, is assisting Lebanon, Vietnam, Abkhazia, and Guinea in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to advise colleagues in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the organization's head, Anna Popova, said on Monday.

"Our colleagues continue working in Guinea and Vietnam, providing assistance [there] ... The SAET [special anti-epidemic team] in Beirut continues its work, providing assistance [in the country]. Also, a group of our scientists and [medical] practitioners have been working in Abkhazia for over a week, supporting the tourist season and this tourism campaign beyond the Russian Federation," Popova said at a meeting of the coordination council on the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Rospotrebnadzor chief recalled that some of its specialists had already returned from several neighboring countries.

"Colleagues have returned from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, and we continue consulting them online to provide assistance," Popova added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has been active in helping other countries, such as Italy and Serbia, to stem the tide of the disease.

