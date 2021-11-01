(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia helps international humanitarian organizations to agree with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and secure a permission to work in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russia helps international humanitarian organizations to agree with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and secure a permission to work in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is necessary to provide humanitarian assistance right now, and I see that Western countries begin to make relevant contributions.

The question is how this aid should be distributed, as many do not want to give it directly to the government, they want to work through international organizations," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We believe this is quite reasonable, and we are helping to agree with the current authorities in Kabul to allow international organizations, chiefly humanitarian organizations, to carry out the relevant work," Lavrov added.