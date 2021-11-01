UrduPoint.com

Russia Helps Int'l Organizations To Agree With Taliban On Work In Afghanistan - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:17 PM

Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Taliban on Work in Afghanistan - Lavrov

Russia helps international humanitarian organizations to agree with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and secure a permission to work in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russia helps international humanitarian organizations to agree with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and secure a permission to work in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is necessary to provide humanitarian assistance right now, and I see that Western countries begin to make relevant contributions.

The question is how this aid should be distributed, as many do not want to give it directly to the government, they want to work through international organizations," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We believe this is quite reasonable, and we are helping to agree with the current authorities in Kabul to allow international organizations, chiefly humanitarian organizations, to carry out the relevant work," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

14 minutes ago
 US Persuading India to Provide Territory for Penta ..

US Persuading India to Provide Territory for Pentagon's Military Capabilities - ..

43 seconds ago
 Lavrov Believes US Will Not Cease Attempts to Depl ..

Lavrov Believes US Will Not Cease Attempts to Deploy Military Bases in Central A ..

45 seconds ago
 China's Xi to Address Glasgow Climate Conference i ..

China's Xi to Address Glasgow Climate Conference in Writing - UN

46 seconds ago
 Putin Warned Biden Against Deploying Military Base ..

Putin Warned Biden Against Deploying Military Bases in Central Asia - Lavrov

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.