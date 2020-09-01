UrduPoint.com
Russia Helps To Solve Problems, Does Not Interfere In Affairs Of Belarus - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russia does not interfere in the affairs of Belarus, but contributes to solving problems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik, commenting on Washington's statements about possible sanctions against Moscow in this regard.

"We did not interfere and do not interfere in the affairs of Belarus, we contribute to the solution of problems with respect for the Belarusians to have an opportunity to sort out their problems on their own. And it is not the first time when we hear such signals from the United States, which quite often interferes in the affairs of other states, moreover in the most unceremonious and rude way, but we do not perceive it as something extraordinary," Ryabkov said.

Instead of warnings on Belarus, the United States should give this country the opportunity to get out of the situation on its own, Ryabkov added.

