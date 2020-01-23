Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia appreciated Israel's efforts to preserve the memory of World War II

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia appreciated Israel's efforts to preserve the memory of World War II.

"Russia highly appreciates Israel's efforts to preserve the memory of our common struggle against Nazism, about the heroes and victims of World War II.

Together we will do everything for present and future generations so that all people know about the horrors of this war and the truth about it," Putin said before handing the Order of Courage to the grandniece of Leon Feldhendler, the hero of the uprising of captives in the Sobibor death camp.