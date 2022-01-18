Russia Highly Interested in Good Neighborly Relations With Ukraine - Foreign Intel Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia has the strongest interest in good neighborly relations with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"Modern Russia has done a lot for Ukraine to be established as an independent state.

And we, of course, are most interested in good neighborliness with it, in such close, intensive and mutually beneficial relations that are only possible between two parts of one people," Naryshkin told a roundtable discussion on Ukraine's history.