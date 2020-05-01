Russia Hit Coronavirus Plateau in Past Week - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic in Russia appeared to be plateauing in the past week, the head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency said Thursday.

"We have managed to drastically slow down the coronavirus infection rate.

In the last week, we basically saw the number of new cases plateauing," Veronika Skvortsova told Channel One.

She added that a plateau allowed some up-and-down movement in the infection trend.

Russia has so far confirmed a total of 106,498 infection cases, 7,099 more than on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 101 to 1,073 in the past day. Moscow is the worst-hit area with 658 deaths.