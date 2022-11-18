(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Russian armed forces have hit Ukraine's missile weapons production facilities as a result of a strike on November 17, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of the strike, the production facilities for the manufacture of missile weapons were hit.

An arsenal with artillery weapons supplied by Western countries, prepared for shipment to the troops, was destroyed. The transfer of reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces and the delivery of foreign weapons to the areas of hostilities have been disrupted," the ministry said in a statement.