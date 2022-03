Russia Hits 18 Ukrainian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Russian air defense systems shot down 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Russian air defense systems destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Nova Basan, Pisky, Boryspil, Snovsk, Vyshneve, Koryukivka, Petrivskyi during the night," Konashenkov said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.