UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hits 1Mln COVID Cases, Records 4,729 New Infections In 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:57 PM

Russia Hits 1Mln COVID Cases, Records 4,729 New Infections in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 4,729 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to over 1 million, the federal response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russia recorded 4,729 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to over 1 million, the Federal response center said Tuesday.

The exact cumulative number of cases stands at 1,000,048 at the moment.

The Nenets Autonomous Area reported no cases, Moscow recorded 641 cases, St. Petersburg 185, the Moscow region 156.

In the past 24 hours, Russia has recorded 123 deaths of people with COVID-19, which brings the total to 17,299, and 6,318 recoveries, which brings the total to 815,705.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

“Surrender before the law,” IHC orders Nawaz S ..

9 minutes ago

IED attack on Haya Serai police van, no casualty

53 seconds ago

Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Fired Toward Saudi ..

55 seconds ago

Over 200 Chinese personal airlifted to Pakistan to ..

20 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

20 minutes ago

Pakistan's inconsistency, a hurdle in becoming the ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.