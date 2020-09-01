Russia Hits 1Mln COVID Cases, Records 4,729 New Infections in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 4,729 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to over 1 million, the federal response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russia recorded 4,729 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to over 1 million, the Federal response center said Tuesday.

The exact cumulative number of cases stands at 1,000,048 at the moment.

The Nenets Autonomous Area reported no cases, Moscow recorded 641 cases, St. Petersburg 185, the Moscow region 156.

In the past 24 hours, Russia has recorded 123 deaths of people with COVID-19, which brings the total to 17,299, and 6,318 recoveries, which brings the total to 815,705.