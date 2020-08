Russia hits back with expulsion of Austrian diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Moscow said Monday it was expelling an Austrian diplomat in response to Vienna's expulsion of a Russian reported to be involved in economic espionage.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity, a diplomat with the Austrian embassy in Russia has been declared persona non grata," the foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning the Austrian envoy to Moscow, and calling the expulsion of the Russian diplomat "unfounded".