Russia hits back with expulsion of Austrian diplomat

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Moscow said Monday it was expelling an Austrian diplomat in response to Vienna's expulsion of a Russian reported to be involved in economic espionage.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity, a diplomat with the Austrian embassy in Russia has been declared persona non grata," the foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning the Austrian ambassador in Moscow.

"The ambassador was presented with a firm protest in connection with the unfounded decision of the Austrian side," the statement said.

Vienna earlier confirmed it was expelling a Russian diplomat after media reported he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.