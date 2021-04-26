UrduPoint.com
Russia Hits Q1 Targets On EpiVacCorona, CoviVac Production, Misses On Sputnik V - Medvedev

Mon 26th April 2021

Russia Hits Q1 Targets on EpiVacCorona, CoviVac Production, Misses on Sputnik V - Medvedev

The production targets for Russian coronavirus vaccines EpiVacCorona and CoviVac in the first quarter has been met, but not on Sputnik V yet, but its production is larger, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The production targets for Russian coronavirus vaccines EpiVacCorona and CoviVac in the first quarter has been met, but not on Sputnik V yet, but its production is larger, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"The scale is still different, so it may not be entirely accurate to compare. Nevertheless, the production plan for EpiVacCorona and CoviVac in the first quarter of this year has been generally fulfilled. As for the components of Sputnik V, the absolute result is still not here, but it is clear that the scale of production is different there," Medvedev said at a meeting on scaling up the production of vaccines against COVID-19.

He specified that the first component of Sputnik V had now been produced at 89 percent of the target, and the second at 65 percent.

"It is understandable that in recent months manufacturers have had to work in especially difficult conditions, ahead of the curve. I just would like these figures to be fixed anyway," Medevedev added.

Medvedev noted the need to actively increase the production capacity of coronavirus vaccines.

"I would like to note that the production of vaccines, despite the results achieved, has very serious growth prospects that must be realized," he said.

Medvedev noted that according to the manufacturers' plan, in the first half of this year, more than 50 million vaccine sets should be sent into civilian circulation, and by mid-April, about 28.5 million sets of the three vaccines in total were produced, of them about 15.5 million sets of vaccines have been put into circulation.

