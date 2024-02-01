Russia hits Ukraine medical facility injuring four: ministry

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Ukraine said Thursday that four people had been injured in a Russian missile attack on a medical facility in the eastern Kharkiv region, which has recently been under continuous bombardment.

Kyiv also said Russian forces had launched four drones at Ukraine overnight and that air defence systems had downed two over Kharkiv.

The interior ministry said the missile attack late Wednesday targeted a village near Kupiansk, a frontline town Russian forces have been trying to capture.

"The facade of the two-story building of the medical institution, windows and roof were damaged," it said in a statement.

It added that four people were injured and that a total of 38 people were evacuated.

Russia's defence ministry meanwhile said air defences shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight.

"This night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with aerial drones against sites on Russian territory was foiled," the ministry said in a statement.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed drones over the regions of Belgorod (four drones) and Kursk (one drone)", it said.