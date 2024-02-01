Russia Hits Ukraine Medical Facility Injuring Four: Ministry
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Ukraine said Thursday that four people had been injured in a Russian missile attack on a medical facility in the eastern Kharkiv region, which has recently been under continuous bombardment.
Kyiv also said Russian forces had launched four drones at Ukraine overnight and that air defence systems had downed two over Kharkiv.
The interior ministry said the missile attack late Wednesday targeted a village near Kupiansk, a frontline town Russian forces have been trying to capture.
"The facade of the two-story building of the medical institution, windows and roof were damaged," it said in a statement.
It added that four people were injured and that a total of 38 people were evacuated.
Russia's defence ministry meanwhile said air defences shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight.
"This night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with aerial drones against sites on Russian territory was foiled," the ministry said in a statement.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed drones over the regions of Belgorod (four drones) and Kursk (one drone)", it said.
Recent Stories
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
More Stories From World
-
Japanese airliners 'clip wings', no injuries36 minutes ago
-
Blazers spoil Lillard's return to Portland, Durant's Suns eclipse Nets55 minutes ago
-
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter over 'Rust' shooting1 hour ago
-
Coal-rich Chinese province upgrades coke production facilities1 hour ago
-
China's general public budget revenue tops 21 trln yuan in 20231 hour ago
-
China's Shenzhen releases first local standard for dark sky community2 hours ago
-
Chinese National Ballet to present "Cinderella" to Beijing audience2 hours ago
-
Facebook, the social network old-timer, turns 202 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope2 hours ago
-
Greece expects more Chinese tourists this year: official2 hours ago
-
Australian states warn of extreme heatwaves in summer2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's online shopping hits record high in 20232 hours ago