Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities With High-Precision Strikes - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities With High-Precision Strikes - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The Russian armed forces targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and military command hubs using high-precision missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to carry out strikes with long-range high-precision air-launched weapons on military command and control facilities and the energy system of Ukraine. The targets of the strikes were reached. All designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, in the Kherson region, the security of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant has been strengthened in order to avoid provocations from Ukraine, the deputy head of the Kherson region administration, Kirill Stremousov, told Sputnik following his statements that Ukrainian troops may attempt to break through the dam to flood the territories and cross the Dnieper River.

"Security has been strengthened.

There is a strong group of troops standing there, it will not be easy to break through there," Stremousov said.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on throughout the week. On Saturday, Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged due to a morning missile attack. Residents of several regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

