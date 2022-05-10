UrduPoint.com

Russia Holding 15,100 Events Dedicated To Victory - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) More than 8,000 inhabited localities in Russia are hosting 15,100 events dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"A total of 15,100 solemn events are being held in 8,000 Russian settlements. These are processions, parades, rallies, laying flowers at monuments, concerts and fireworks," Volk said.

According to her, law and order are ensured by about 160,000 police officers, as well as the National Guard, public groups and private security organizations' employees.

