Russia Holding Clinical Trials for 5 Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment - Health Minister Mikhail Murashko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is holding clinical trials on six medicines for the coronavirus treatment, four more are being registered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia is holding clinical trials on six medicines for the coronavirus treatment, four more are being registered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday.

"Clinical trials are being held in Federal clinics on five medicines, including Russian ones ... for severe cases, to give timely aid and avoid critical condition...

four more medicines are at the state registration stage and are planned for use in various treatment schemes," the minister said.

"Seventeen tests registered in Russia are already being used for lab diagnostics. At the moment, eight sets of documents have been submitted for state registration, we expect their production for consumers to begin in the coming week," Murashko said.