UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Holding Clinical Trials For 5 Medicines For COVID-19 Treatment - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Russia Holding Clinical Trials for 5 Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment - Health Minister

Russia is holding clinical trials on six medicines for the coronavirus treatment, four more are being registered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia is holding clinical trials on six medicines for the coronavirus treatment, four more are being registered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday.

"Clinical trials are being held in Federal clinics on five medicines, including Russian ones ... for severe cases, to give timely aid and avoid critical condition...

four more medicines are at the state registration stage and are planned for use in various treatment schemes," the minister said.

"Seventeen tests registered in Russia are already being used for lab diagnostics. At the moment, eight sets of documents have been submitted for state registration, we expect their production for consumers to begin in the coming week," Murashko said.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces virtual sports even ..

1 minute ago

Moin Akhtar: A legend of Pakistan’s Showbiz indu ..

2 minutes ago

Strengthening rupee to reduce inflation, loans: Mi ..

6 minutes ago

NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appe ..

8 minutes ago

UAE will be one of the first to bounce back post-c ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Urges Regions to Speed Up C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.