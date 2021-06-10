Russia Holding Exercise of Diverse Fleet Forces in Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

An operational exercise of diverse fleet forces is taking place in the central part of the Pacific Ocean, which is aimed at practicing cooperation between ships and aircraft to track "enemy" vessels, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) An operational exercise of diverse fleet forces is taking place in the central part of the Pacific Ocean, which is aimed at practicing cooperation between ships and aircraft to track "enemy" vessels, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the 2021 training plan of the military command units of the forces (troops) of the Pacific Fleet, an operational exercise of diverse fleet forces in the far sea zone is being conducted in the central part of the Pacific Ocean," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Up to 20 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, and around 20 planes, including long-range anti-submarine aircraft and interceptor fighters, are taking part in the exercise, the Russian military specified.

"The exercise is aimed at practicing managing an all-arms force at a considerable distance from bases during protection and defense of sea and ocean communications, as well as maintaining interaction of an operational grouping of ships and aviation for searching and tracking submarines and alignments of naval forces of the imaginary enemy," the Russian Defense Ministry added.