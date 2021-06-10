UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Holding Exercise Of Diverse Fleet Forces In Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:05 PM

Russia Holding Exercise of Diverse Fleet Forces in Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

An operational exercise of diverse fleet forces is taking place in the central part of the Pacific Ocean, which is aimed at practicing cooperation between ships and aircraft to track "enemy" vessels, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) An operational exercise of diverse fleet forces is taking place in the central part of the Pacific Ocean, which is aimed at practicing cooperation between ships and aircraft to track "enemy" vessels, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the 2021 training plan of the military command units of the forces (troops) of the Pacific Fleet, an operational exercise of diverse fleet forces in the far sea zone is being conducted in the central part of the Pacific Ocean," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Up to 20 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, and around 20 planes, including long-range anti-submarine aircraft and interceptor fighters, are taking part in the exercise, the Russian military specified.

"The exercise is aimed at practicing managing an all-arms force at a considerable distance from bases during protection and defense of sea and ocean communications, as well as maintaining interaction of an operational grouping of ships and aviation for searching and tracking submarines and alignments of naval forces of the imaginary enemy," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll hits 300 with 11 ne ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia reports 223 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Lao gov't speeds up recovery efforts in flood-hit ..

2 minutes ago

Global plastics production falls in 2020 for first ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Discuss With US Any Options to Nor ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.