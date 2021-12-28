Russia Holding Talks On Exports of S-400 With Several States - Military Corporation Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia is holding talks on exports of anti-missile defense systems S-400 Triumph with a number of states, Russia Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Spokeswoman Valeria Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

"At the moment, several states are working out a deal on purchase of S-400, negotiations are underway," Reshetnikova said in an interview.