Russia Holding Test Flights of Latest Guided Missile Bulat - Rostec

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The latest guided missile Bulat, which can strike lightly armored equipment, is now doing test flights, the press service of a Rostec subsidiary told Sputnik.

According to publicly available data, the new missile system Bulat was first presented at Army-2017.

According to the press service of the Rostec company, Bulat is "not a system but a small-size guided missile that can be used in various systems to complement heavy Kornets [anti-tank guided missiles]."

"At the moment, there are test flights of the missile at a training range, there have been stable guided flights at maximum distance," the spokesperson said.