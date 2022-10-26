Russia Holds Drills to Practice Nuclear Response to Enemy Nuclear Strike - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian armed forces are holding drills to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Supreme Commander-in-Chief (Putin), in accordance with the training plan for the Russian armed forces, under your leadership, training is being conducted to control the Russian armed forces, during which the tasks of delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike will be worked out," Shoidu told Putin at a meeting.