Russia Holds Large-Scale Drills Of Air-Defense Forces - Defense Ministry

Russia Holds Large-Scale Drills of Air-Defense Forces - Defense Ministry

Russia held major drills of air-defense forces that involved a large number of combat launches from the S-300V4, Buk-M3 and Tor-M complexes in the Astrakhan region, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia held major drills of air-defense forces that involved a large number of combat launches from the S-300V4, Buk-M3 and Tor-M complexes in the Astrakhan region, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In total, during the exercise at the Kapustin Yar training ground, anti-aircraft gunners destroyed more than 40 air single and group targets at altitudes from 7 meters to 35 kilometers, while missile launches were made at a range of 3 to 50 kilometers. All designated targets were targeted and destroyed during the exercise," the ministry said.

