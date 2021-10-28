Russia Holds Large-Scale Drills Of Air-Defense Forces - Defense Ministry
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:56 PM
Russia held major drills of air-defense forces that involved a large number of combat launches from the S-300V4, Buk-M3 and Tor-M complexes in the Astrakhan region, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia held major drills of air-defense forces that involved a large number of combat launches from the S-300V4, Buk-M3 and Tor-M complexes in the Astrakhan region, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In total, during the exercise at the Kapustin Yar training ground, anti-aircraft gunners destroyed more than 40 air single and group targets at altitudes from 7 meters to 35 kilometers, while missile launches were made at a range of 3 to 50 kilometers. All designated targets were targeted and destroyed during the exercise," the ministry said.