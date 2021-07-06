Russia Holds Military Drills in Southwest During NATO Exercises in Black Sea

Military exercises involving S-400 missile systems were held in Russia's southernwestern Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Black Sea Fleet press office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Military exercises involving S-400 missile systems were held in Russia's southernwestern Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Black Sea Fleet press office said on Tuesday.

The drills took place as Western countries conducted their Sea Breeze-2021 military exercises in the Black Sea, which include 5,000 servicemen, 40 airplanes and 32 vessels from 32 countries, including Ukraine, the United States and NATO members.

"During tactical and special drills, the servicemen of anti-aircraft units of the Southern Military District deployed in the Krasnodar Territory carried out the blocking of a massive missile strike from a hypothetical enemy," the statement read.

According to the same statement, the Russian troops used the S-400 Triumph missile and Pantsir-S self-propelled anti-aircraft systems. The exercises were held without actual missile launches.

The exercises included 100 servicemen and over 30 units of military and special equipment, the press office specified.