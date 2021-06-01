UrduPoint.com
Russia Holds Military Inspection In Finland Under OSCE Agreement - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia is conducting a military inspection in one of Finland's districts under the 2011 OSCE agreement, Sergei Ryzhkov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Center for Reducing Nuclear Danger, said on Tuesday.

"From May 31 to June 4, 2021, a group of Russian inspectors is examining a designated district in Finland, in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures," Ryzhkov told journalists.

The inspection will determine the scope of military activity in the area that is subject to preliminary notification.

The territory in question is said to be approximately 14,000 square meters (150,694 square feet). The Russian inspectors will visit the area's training centers and testing grounds, as well as receive briefings on military units deployed there and their military activity.

The 2011 Vienna Document is an agreement between the 57 member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for them to regularly exchange information about their military capacity and troops located in Europe, as well as any unusual military activity.

