Russia Holds Sacred Memory of Heroes Fighting Against Nazism - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia holds sacred the memory of heroes who fought against Nazism and remembers with gratitude allies in the anti-Hitler coalition, President Vladimir Putin said on the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

"We hold sacred the memory of the heroes who fought against Nazism. We remember with gratitude our allies in the anti-Hitler coalition, participants in the Resistance movement, and German anti-fascists who brought our common victory closer," Putin said in his article Being Open, Despite the Past for German weekly newspaper Die Zeit, which was released on the Kremlin website.