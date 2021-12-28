Russia Holds Talks Considering Manufacturing UAVs Abroad - Military Corporation Agency

Russia is holding talks considering the establishment of joint enterprises manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on territories of foreign customers, Russia Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Spokeswoman Valeria Reshetnikova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia is holding talks considering the establishment of joint enterprises manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on territories of foreign customers, Russia Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Spokeswoman Valeria Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

"The Russian side is ready to establish joint enterprises including sharing technologies. Negotiations on the issue are at the active phase," Reshetnikova has said in an interview.

The decision on the establishment of enterprises is directly connected with the number of UAVs customers are to procure, Reshetnikova added. This approach is chosen due to the economic feasibility and profitability of the production, she concluded.