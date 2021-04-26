UrduPoint.com
Russia, Honduras To Consider Setting Up Joint Chamber Of Commerce - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia and Honduras have agreed to think about creating a joint chamber of commerce or a similar entity to promote bilateral economic ties, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference after talks with his visiting Honduran counterpart, Lisandro Rosales, the top Russian diplomat said that the sides had agreed to boost trade and economic cooperation, noting that bilateral trade exceeded $70 million in 2020, despite the pandemic.

"And in order to look for additional opportunities for trade and mutually beneficial investments, we agreed to consider creating a joint chamber of commerce and industry or a business council," Lavrov added.

Russia has been actively expanding its economic presence in Latin America, forging stable trade and investment ties with multiple countries across the region.

