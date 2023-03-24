Russia, Hong Kong Become Only Big Economies to Cut Imports in 2022 - Analysis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russia and Hong Kong became the only large economies in the world that reduced their imports in 2022, according to an analysis of official statistical information conducted by Sputnik.

Russia decreased its imports by 11.7% to $259.1 billion, thus moving from the 21st to 26th place among the world's largest importers. At the same time, Hong Kong, which cut its imports by 11.6% to $629.5 billion became the world's 11th biggest importer after being the 5th previously.

Other large importer countries increased their purchases of foreign goods in 2022. The aggregate of global imports went up by 12.4% to $20.4 trillion. The five top importers were the United States ($3.3 trillion), China ($2.7 trillion), Germany ($1.6 trillion), Japan ($898 billion) and the United Kingdom ($821.

9 billion).

The most rapid growth in imports was in Turkey. The country increased its purchases by a third to $363.7 billion, moving up four positions and ranking 19th. A significant surge in imports was also observed in India (+25.9%, 9th place), Brazil (+24.6%, 25th) and Malaysia (+23.7%, 24th).

The analysis was based on data released by the statistical services of the world's 60 largest economies. The final paper for publication included the top 30 importers that made their data for January and December available by the middle of March. The data was provided in US Dollars. In cases where a statistical service gave data in national Currency only, monthly or annual data was recalculated at the average exchange rates for the period.