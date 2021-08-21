Russia Honors Dante on 700th Anniversary of His Death by Giving Italy Series of Concerts

UrduPoint.com

The Russian agency for international humanitarian cooperation, Rossotrudnichestvo, and the Russian Cultural House in Rome, will honor Italian poet Dante Alighieri on the 700th anniversary of his death by performing a series of classical concerts

Dante, the author of the Divine Comedy, died in exile from Florence in Ravenna on September 13, 1321. The world celebrated the 700th anniversary of his masterpiece in 2020.

Scores by the two great Russian composers � Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff � will be heard under an open sky in the small Italian town of Gradara, where characters of Divine Comedy's first volume Inferno � Francesca da Rimini and her lover, Paolo � were caught in each other's arms and killed by Gianciotto, Francesca's husband.

The tragic love story inspired Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff to write "Francesca da Rimini: Symphonic Fantasy after Dante" and "Francesca da Rimini Opera," respectively.

Both of these works will be performed by the Moscow Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ivan Rudin on August 21 and August 22 at 9 p.m. in the Gradara Castle.

On August 23, a creative team from Russia will perform in the city of Pesaro, which has been hosting the Rossini Opera Festival for the past forty years.

As part of the festival's Day of Russian Music, the Moscow Symphony Orchestra and operatic soprano Svetlana Kasyan will also perform excerpts from Rossini's operas.

