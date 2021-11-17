Russia Hopes 5+2 Format Meeting on Transnistria Will Be Held Soon - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia hopes that a 5+2 format meeting on the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria will be held soon, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We look forward to the early holding of an official meeting in the 5+2 negotiation format, which has been inactive for two years already.

And we felt the interest of the Moldovan leadership in the prompt resumption of this format," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Nikolae Popescu.

This format includes Moldova and Transnistria as conflict sides, Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE as mediators, and the EU and the US as observers.

