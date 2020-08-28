UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Abe's Successor To Make Progress On Peace Treaty With Moscow- Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russia hopes Japan's new prime minister, who will succeed Shinzo Abe, will make progress on reaching a peace treaty with Moscow, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Abe officially announced his plan to step down, citing health issues.

"For decades, Russia has been offering Japan a hand of friendship, offering to sign a peace treaty, but all Japanese prime ministers stipulated the return of the [southern] Kuril islands as a condition for its signing, which is impossible. We hope that no matter who will head the government of Japan, the new prime minister will treat Russia as an equal partner with whom an agreement must be reached, and not as a territory from which a piece can be taken," Dzhabarov said.

