Russia Hopes African Union to Get Invitation to Berlin Conference on Libya - Lavrov

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The African Union should be invited to the Libya conference in Berlin to make it truly inclusive, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome on Friday.

"We participated in the preparatory activities for the Berlin conference on Libya. We were surprised to see that Libyan sides are not invited to the conference, as well as all Libya's neighbors.

We see it as a drawback. I hope that in the remaining time steps will be taken to make participation really inclusive, and I would like to emphasize specifically the participation of the African Union," he said.

German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza announced in September that Germany had begun consultations on a Libya peace conference after Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed that key nations should gather in Berlin to seek solution to the eight-year-long crisis.