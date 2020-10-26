UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Announced Ceasefire In Libya To Be Backed By Verification Mechanism - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia hopes that the recently-announced intra-Libyan ceasefire will be backed by verification mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We acknowledged the good news on Libya, which came from Geneva, where, under the auspices of the UN, negotiations between the delegations of Tripoli and Benghazi took place.

We hope that the truce, which was announced, will be immediately supported by concrete steps to create an appropriate mechanism and that the processes of political settlement will not be put on the back burner," Lavrov said at a press conference.

