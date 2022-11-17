Russia Hopes APEC Will Agree on Joint Declaration Despite Disagreements - Senior Diplomat

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia hopes that members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will be able to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Thailand despite the rift in opinions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Thursday.

"The work is still ongoing. I would like to hope that the work will be completed this evening with a draft of a joint declaration. And we will be able to reach agreements," the diplomat said ahead of the two-day annual APEC summit, which will start in Bangkok on Friday.

Pankin expressed his hope that a declaration would eventually be adopted, as almost half of the G20 countries were taking part in the APEC summit and it would be possible for them to agree on a joint document the way they had done at the G20 summit, which took place in Bali earlier in the week.

In 2018, APEC countries failed to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Papua New Guinea for the first time in the forum's history.

APEC comprises 19 countries from the Asia-Pacific region as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. States such as Australia, Indonesia, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, the United States, South Korea and Japan are also G20 members.