Russia Hopes Asia-Pacific's Proposed Economic Measures To Boost Investment, Trade - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russia Hopes Asia-Pacific's Proposed Economic Measures to Boost Investment, Trade - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russia expects that the measures proposed by China to ensure stable growth of the Asia-Pacific economies will contribute to the expansion of investment and trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the 15th East Asia Summit.

"We expect that the statement adopted today at the initiative of our Chinese partners on ensuring stable growth of the regional economy will stimulate the expansion of trade, investment and technological exchanges between our countries," Putin said.

The Russian leader said trade between Russia and its partners at the summit had dropped by 12 percent over the first three quarters of the year due to the pandemic.

The 15th edition of the East Asia Summit, chaired by Vietnam, is taking place in the format of a video conference.

