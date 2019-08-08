UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Atambayev's Detention Will Not Affect Work Of EAEU's Council - Medvedev

CHOLPON ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Moscow hopes that the detention of Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev will not have a negative effect on the work of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Atambayev was detained earlier in the day after having surrendered to law enforcement officers.

"We hope that these events will not create an additional unfavorable background for holding [a meeting of] the council of the heads of government," Medvedev told reporters.

