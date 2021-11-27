UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project - Envoy In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Moscow expects that Australia, the UK and the US will abandon plans to implement the project on nuclear submarines as part of the AUKUS partnership, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said Saturday.

"We hope that in the long run common sense will prevail and following the 18 months that the AUKUS participants took for additional discussions of the nuclear submarine project, they will come to the conclusion that it is necessary to curtail the implementation of the project, with the opinion of the international community in mind," Ulyanov said at a discussion of the IAEA board of Governors on AUKUS, as cited by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He also said that it was fundamentally important for the IAEA chief to regularly inform the Board of Governors on the agency's interaction with AUKUS.

"It is necessary to ensure maximum transparency and accountability. Member states have the right to receive a complete picture of what is happening," Ulyanov stressed.

