Russia Hopes Biden Administration To Soften Trump's Policy On Syria - Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia Hopes Biden Administration to Soften Trump's Policy on Syria - Special Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Moscow hopes that the new US administration led by President Joe Biden will soften the Syria policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.

"We hope the common sense will prevail and the policy of maximum pressure chosen by the US Administration throughout almost the entire four years of Donald Trump's presidency will be adjusted under Biden toward softening of restrictions, which would help lessen the suffering of the Syrian people," Lavrentyev told a press conference at Sochi talks.

More Stories From World

