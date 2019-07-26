UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes BRICS Partners To Back Persian Gulf Collective Security Concept - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Russia Hopes BRICS Partners to Back Persian Gulf Collective Security Concept - Lavrov

The situation in the Persian Gulf area is on the brink of dangerous escalation, and Moscow is hoping that its BRICS partners will support a concept for collective security in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The situation in the Persian Gulf area is on the brink of dangerous escalation, and Moscow is hoping that its BRICS partners will support a concept for collective security in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Steps against Iran have led to tensions sharply escalating in the Persian Gulf area.

The situation has come to a dangerous point, when a large-scale military clash is increasingly possible. This scenario should not be allowed to unfold under any circumstances," Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS states' foreign ministers.

"Russia is calling for the soonest normalization of the situation in the region. With that goal in mind ... we came up with the concept of the collective security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region," Lavrov said.

"We expect that our BRICS partners will support it," the minister added.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Japanese Coast Guard Warns Off Trespassing Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Urges Kiev to Buy Natural Gas Directly From ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide enabling environment to ..

2 minutes ago

Macron to Attend Late Tunisian President's Funeral ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends criminal proceedings or ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan to address orientation s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.