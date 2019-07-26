Russia Hopes BRICS Partners to Back Persian Gulf Collective Security Concept - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The situation in the Persian Gulf area is on the brink of dangerous escalation, and Moscow is hoping that its BRICS partners will support a concept for collective security in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Steps against Iran have led to tensions sharply escalating in the Persian Gulf area.

The situation has come to a dangerous point, when a large-scale military clash is increasingly possible. This scenario should not be allowed to unfold under any circumstances," Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS states' foreign ministers.

"Russia is calling for the soonest normalization of the situation in the region. With that goal in mind ... we came up with the concept of the collective security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region," Lavrov said.

"We expect that our BRICS partners will support it," the minister added.