Russia Hopes Certification of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Will Be Resumed Soon - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia hopes that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany will be resumed in the near future, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told Sputnik.

"We hope that the certification procedure for Nord Stream 2 will resume in the near future and will be of a professional, non-politicized nature.

The gas pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG has created a subsidiary in the German jurisdiction Gas for Europe GmbH, is providing the Federal Network Agency of Germany with the necessary documentation," Nechaev said.

He added that there were no objective reasons for delaying the certification process.