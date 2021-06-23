UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Chad To Transition To Civilian Form Of Gov't - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russia Hopes Chad to Transition to Civilian Form of Gov't - Foreign Ministry

Russia expects that the Chadian Transitional Military Council will take steps to make a transition to a civilian form of government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia expects that the Chadian Transitional Military Council will take steps to make a transition to a civilian form of government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We positively assess the fact that the Transitional Military Council has identified the maintenance of peace and stability in the republic, the adoption of effective measures to ensure national security and territorial integrity as the main task. We hope that the newly formed interim authorities will take consistent steps for the transition of Chadian society to a civilian form of government in a timely manner by holding free and democratic general elections," Zakharova said during a press conference.

More Stories From World

