UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Combat Operations In Ukraine's Southeast Will Not Resume - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Hopes Combat Operations in Ukraine's Southeast Will Not Resume - Kremlin Spokesman

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 29 (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that the Ukrainian military will not resume combat operations in the country's southeast, which otherwise will be "madness," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The only thing we hope for is that, after all, reason will prevail, and such madness as the resumption of hostilities in the southeast of Ukraine will not happen," Peskov said during his appearance on Russia's Channel One.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted the ambiguity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position on the Minsk agreements.

"We hear President Zelenskyy's claims that the Minsk agreements are 'not the same.' We do not get it, is this Zelenskyy's official refusal from the Minsk agreements?" Peskov said.

Speaking about relations with Ukraine, the official noted that "the tension was pretty serious and remains above normal."

"Usually I never want to talk about the military potential for solving problems. But the fact that the tension was hefty and that it remains above the norm is obvious," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that the provocative actions of the Ukrainian armed forces on the contact line "were indeed very frequent, daily and led to human casualties."

"Naturally, these provocative actions provoked responses from the self-proclaimed [Donetsk and Luhansk] republics," Peskov said.

As for Washington's actions in support of Kiev, those according to the Russian official, play into the hands of the Ukrainian military in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Minsk Same Kiev April All From

Recent Stories

Al Nasr Contracting Company donates AED1 million t ..

11 minutes ago

PCB appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa ..

12 minutes ago

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

22 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

26 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.