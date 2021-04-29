(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 29 (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that the Ukrainian military will not resume combat operations in the country's southeast, which otherwise will be "madness," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The only thing we hope for is that, after all, reason will prevail, and such madness as the resumption of hostilities in the southeast of Ukraine will not happen," Peskov said during his appearance on Russia's Channel One.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted the ambiguity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position on the Minsk agreements.

"We hear President Zelenskyy's claims that the Minsk agreements are 'not the same.' We do not get it, is this Zelenskyy's official refusal from the Minsk agreements?" Peskov said.

Speaking about relations with Ukraine, the official noted that "the tension was pretty serious and remains above normal."

"Usually I never want to talk about the military potential for solving problems. But the fact that the tension was hefty and that it remains above the norm is obvious," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that the provocative actions of the Ukrainian armed forces on the contact line "were indeed very frequent, daily and led to human casualties."

"Naturally, these provocative actions provoked responses from the self-proclaimed [Donetsk and Luhansk] republics," Peskov said.

As for Washington's actions in support of Kiev, those according to the Russian official, play into the hands of the Ukrainian military in Donbas.