Russia Hopes Contact Group to Agree on Steinmeier Formula on Donbas - Kremlin Aide

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russia hopes that the Contact Group on Donbas settlement will finally coordinate the "Steinmeier formula" at the upcoming meeting in Minsk, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

The document, proposed by then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, is a peace plan for the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine.

It stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law. In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.

"We hope that the 'Steinmeier Formula' will be finally coordinated," Ushakov said commenting om the expectations from the upcoming Contact Group meeting in Minsk.

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Donbas will be held in Minsk later on Tuesday.