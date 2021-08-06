UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes Doha Talks On Afghanistan Will Give Impetus To Political Process - Nebenzia

Russia Hopes Doha Talks on Afghanistan Will Give Impetus to Political Process - Nebenzia

Russia believes the upcoming talks on Afghanistan in Doha as well as the extended Troika plus Pakistan format will give an additional impetus to the political settlement process, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said after the UN Security Council meeting on Friday

"We trust that the meeting in Doha on August 11 and the Troika plus Pakistan format will give an additional impetus to the political settlement process," Nebenzia said. "We are convinced that now it is more important than ever to consolidate all international and regional efforts and every measure should be taken to find a sensible solution taking into account the interests of all ethnic and religious minorities."

"We trust that the meeting in Doha on August 11 and the Troika plus Pakistan format will give an additional impetus to the political settlement process," Nebenzia said. "We are convinced that now it is more important than ever to consolidate all international and regional efforts and every measure should be taken to find a sensible solution taking into account the interests of all ethnic and religious minorities."

