Russia Hopes EU Will Not Put Forward New Demands for Launch of Nord Stream 2 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia hopes Europe will not put forward new demands for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, politicizing the project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"No one is immune from this. But we hope that there will be no such demands," Novak said in an interview with RBC, when asked about the possibility of new demands on the part of the European Union for the launch of Nord Stream 2.