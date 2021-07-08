UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes For Clarification From Japan Regarding Military Alliance With US - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Russia Hopes for Clarification From Japan Regarding Military Alliance With US - Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russia hopes to receive explanations from Japan regarding the military alliance between Tokyo and Washington, as well as security threats in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He said Japan assured Russia that it would never allow the deployment of weapons on its territory that would pose a threat to Russia, but now it is doing just that, declaring its alliance with the United States.

"I hope the questions that we formulated for the Japanese interlocutors about the security threats posed by the military alliance with the United States will be taken seriously, and when our dialogue is resumed, now that many channels are interrupted, we we will receive clarifications and will be ready to discuss them," Lavrov said, speaking at the Far Eastern Federal University.

