Russia Hopes For Close Cooperation With US On Climate - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:52 PM

Russia Hopes for Close Cooperation With US on Climate - Foreign Minister

Russia plans to cooperate with other countries on climate at international forums and expects to work with the United States closely, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia plans to cooperate with other countries on climate at international forums and expects to work with the United States closely, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"Russia attaches great importance to the problems associated with global climate change, will continue to cooperate on climate issues at international forums, primarily with the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change," Lavrob said ahead of the meeting with US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

"In this context, we are expecting close cooperation on this with the United States, especially in the negotiations of the parties to the Framework Convention to ensure a successful meeting in Glasgow this fall," the Russian foreign minister continued.

Lavrov added that Kerry's visit was "an important and positive signal" for the relationship between the United States and Russia and could help with "defusing tensions" and building cooperation in the areas where the two countries can find common ground.

"This approach is fully in line with the spirit of the Geneva Summit of our presidents. And we are ready to strengthen it in every way possible on the basis of an equal mutually beneficial dialogue, which is aimed at finding a balance of interests," Lavrov said.

