Russia Hopes for Compromise Solution to Israeli-Lebanese Border Dispute - Senior Diplomat

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Moscow hopes that a compromise solution will be reached in the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon with the help of the United States as soon as possible for the sake of stability in the region, Russia 's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday, adding that Russia supported all efforts in that direction.

A delegation of Russian diplomats arrived in Lebanon for an official visit on Tuesday. The officials have raised the issue of the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and the most recent developments in the region.

"We briefly touched on this topic and expressed hope that it would be possible to reach some kind of a compromise solution with the participation of the US side. We support efforts in this direction and believe that the sooner this happens, the better for all parties. It will contribute to improving stability in the region," Lavrentyev said at a press conference when asked about Russia's position on the United States' possible mediating role in the dispute between Israel and Lebanon.

The Russian diplomat also noted that Russia was maintaining contacts with the United States, but the border issue had not been raised so far.

Relations between Israel and Lebanon, who have fought several wars with each other, have traditionally been tense and the two countries still do not have official diplomatic ties.

The absence of formal relations hampers the drawing of a maritime border to separate the country's territories in the Mediterranean Sea, where significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered.

The situation worsened after Beirut granted in 2018 permission for exploration and production activities in Lebanon's blocks 4 and 9 to a consortium of such energy giants as Eni, Novatek and Total.

A part of Block 9 is disputed by Israel, but the consortium said that it was not going to carry out any activities in the disputed area.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked the United States to act as a mediator in the maritime border dispute together with the United Nations.